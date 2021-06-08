Dilip Kumar stable, likely to be discharged soon, confirms Dr Jalil Parkar





Legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s health is improving and he is likely to get discharged in three to four days. Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating the 98-year-old actor at Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital updated about his health, "He is stable. We will take a call on removing fluids tomorrow. He might get discharged in three to four days”, Dr Parkar said.

The 98-year-old actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital on last Sunday after he complained of breathlessness. Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar, who is monitoring the actor’s health informed that Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and is on oxygen support. "He was feeling breathless, his oxygen was getting low, so he is on oxygen support. He has bilateral pleural effusion, which we are monitoring closely,"earlier he told PTI.

Two days ago, picture of Dilip Kumar in hospital with wife Saira Banu circulated on net. The touching picture showed Saira Banu holding Dilip Saab’s hand as the latter is resting on bed.

Updating about Dilip Kumar’s health, Saira Banu wrote,“Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely Saira Banu Khan.”

The Twitter handle of the 98-year-old actor shared a post for not believing in fake news."Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh'Allah”. "Don't believe in WhatsApp forwards," it stated.