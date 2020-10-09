Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu shun anniversary celebration this year





Most adorable yesteryears couple Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu decided not to celebrate wedding anniversary this year owing to personal loss. Dilip Kumar’s two brothers Ehsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai passed away few months ago due to coronavirus.

Citing family's loss, Saira Banu wrote in her message: "October 11 is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true. This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ehsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai. The unprecedented turmoil due to the COVID-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other's safety and well-being. May God be with us all. Stay safe."

Last month, Dilip Kumar’s two brothers Aslam bhai and Ehsaan bhai passed due to coronavirus complications. Saira Banu informed that Dilip Saab was not informed about his brothers’ death on looking into his condition.

Aslam Khan, 88 and Ehsan Khan (90) breathed their last at Lilavati Hospital. Dr Jalil Parkar was treating the brother duo.

“To tell you the truth, Dilip saab has not been told that Aslam bhai and Ehsaan bhai are no more. We keep every kind of disturbing news away from him,” she said. Saira added, “We didn’t even tell him when Amitabh Bachchan contracted COVID-19 and was admitted in Nanavati Hospital; he’s very fond of Amitabh.”

“It is so terrible to lose both of them, almost together. We also lost a friend a few days back, again due to COVID-19; she was just 51 and full of life. COVID-19 is definitely some punishment being meted out by God. Never witnessed such a catastrophe before. The world over has erred and is paying a price. Let us now pray to God to forgive us,” Saira Banu told TOI.

Dilip’s family friend, Faisal Farooqui shared the news from the actor’s official Twitter handle. “Dilip saab’s youngest brother Ehsan Khan, passed away few hours ago. Earlier, youngest brother, Aslam had passed away. We are from God and to Him we return. Please pray for them (sic),” the tweet read.