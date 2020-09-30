Throwback Picture: Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu shine in pink





Legendary actor Dilip Kumar shared an adorable throwback picture with wife and veteran actor Saira Banu. The 97-year-old actor shared photo in his favourite pink shirt.

Both Dilip and Saira are dressed in pink clothes. Saira Banu is dressed in an embroidered pink kurta and dupatta while the thespian wears a pink collar-less shirt.

Sharing the photo, Dilip said, “Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us.”

The actor’s fans showered love on the couple. “So adorable,” wrote one. “You & mam are looking well Sir. Wishing you both good health & happiness always in life! For both of you,” wrote another. "Stay blessed. Looking graceful in pink, " a user commented.

"Wishing you both good health and happiness always in life," another one wrote.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966. The couple has an age difference of 22 years. The couple is in isolation since March.