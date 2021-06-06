Dilip Kumar put on oxygen support, condition stable





Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been put on oxygen support after he is diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. A team of doctors headed by Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar is monitoring the thespian. On Sunday morning, Dilip Kumar was rushed to Mumbaiâ€™s Hinduja hospital after he complained of breathing problem.

ANI tweeted, Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and kept on oxygen support in ICU ward. His condition is stable: Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbaiâ€™s PD Hinduja hospital.

Earlier in the day, a tweet was shared on Dilip's Twitter handle which reads, "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. Heâ€™s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe," the tweet read.

"Dilip Kumar sahab has been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was having breathing issues since past few days, he is in consultation with Dr Jaleel Parker along with a team at Hinduja led by Dr Nitin Gokhale," his wife Saira Banu told India TV.

The 98-year-old actor was hospitalized last month for a routine check-up and was discharged after two days.

Hereâ€™s wishing the actor a speedy recovery!