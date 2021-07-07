Dilip Kumar passed away in presence of Saira Banu





Legendary actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last in the presence of his beloved wife, Saira Banu. Saira and Dilip lived for each other. They were the world for one another. When the 98-year-old passed away this morning at Hinduja hopsital, Saira was present along with the doctors.

She was inconsolable when she saw her life partner left the heavenly abode.“God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won't be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray," she said.

"His health was improving, but we can understand that at an age of 98 after a prolonged illness, things can turn any moment. He had a peaceful passing way, and we all pray that his soul rests in peace in heaven," Dr Parkar said in a statement.

Talking about how Saira Banu is coping, their family friend Farooqui shared, "Saira bji nd Sahab have been married for more than I would say almost 55 years. She has loved Dilip Kumar till the time she has known herself (Saira ji jab se paida hui hain Dilip Kumar ko mahobatt karti hain)."

"So, 55 years of marriage and she has stood by him in all the ups and downs of life that comes with 55 years of marriage. Rock solid, always there. I think they are the most loving couple and couple goals that you can imagine. One can learn from them," he concluded.