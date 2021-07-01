Dilip Kumar is stable, likely to be discharged in two to three days





Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is responding to treatment. He is stable now and likely to be discharged in two to three days. On Tuesday morning, the legendary actor was admitted to Hinduja hospital.

His family friend Farooqui shared an update on the actor’s health. "Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old.

Your love and prayers are truly appreciated by Saab," he tweeted.

He is at the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

A hospital source informed that his condition is stable now. The source said on Wednesday, “Dilip Kumar was brought to the hospital yesterday, he had the same complaints that he had last time. So his family probably thought it was best to bring him to the hospital, considering his age and also because he was previously admitted with the same complaint. Today the doctors will see him again and take a call on his line of treatment. He is in the ICU so that we can continuously monitor him. He is under observation and he is stable. There is nothing to worry.”

In the first week of June also Dilip Kumar has been hospitalized due to the same breathing problem and was discharged on June 11 after successful bilateral pleural effusion procedure.

“With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God’s infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar,” then updated by the actor’s official Twitter account.

Here’s wishing the actor a speedy recovery!