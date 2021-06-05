Dilip Kumar hospitalized due to breathing problem





Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been rushed to Mumbaiâ€™s Khar Hinduja hospital on Sunday morning after the actor complained about breathing problem. Dr Jalil Parker is monitoring the health of the 98-year-old thespian.

According to ANI, the actorâ€™s wife, veteran actress Saira Banu gave a health update about him. â€œVeteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was having breathing issues since past few days, says his wife Saira Banu," the news agency tweeted.

A tweet from the actor's verified Twitter account, managed by his manager, shared about Dilip Kumar's health. "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-COVID PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He's had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe," read the tweet.

Last month, the actor was admitted to the same hospital for routine check-up and discharged after two days.

For the unversed, last year the matinee idol lost his two younger brothers â€” Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) â€” due to COVID-19.