Dilip Kumar hospitalized: Celebs sends recovery wishes, Sharad Pawar pays visit





Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital after he complained of breathing problem. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and put on oxygen support. His condition is said to be stable. The 98-year-old actor was admitted to Mumbai Hinduja hospital after he complained of breathlessness.

National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar also paid a visit to the actor in the hospital. After visiting the actor, Sharad Pawar tweeted, “Visited legendary actor Sri Dilip Kumarji at Khar Hinduja hospital today to check on his health and treatment, with the veteran actress Saira Banu. I wish Sri Dilip Kumarji a speedy recovery and good health!

Our Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to wish Dilip Kumar a speedy recovery.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted: "Praying for Dilip Saab's speedy recovery."

Actor Urmila Matondkar wrote: "Wishing a speedy recovery to our great legend."

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a poem on his Instagram handle to wish Dilip Kumar a speedy recovery.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also extended his wishes by sharing an old black-and-white picture of himself with the actor. “Get well soon, Dilip Kumar Saheb, ???? ?? ??? ?? ???,????? ???? ?? ???? ?????? ???,” Naqvi wrote alongside the photo.

Not only film fraternities but Dilip Kumar's fans have also prayed for his speedy recovery.

"Get well soon sir. You are a gem. Can't wait to see you in pink of your health," a fan tweeted.

"Prayers to God for your speedy recovery," another fan wrote on Twitter.