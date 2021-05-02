Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital, confirms Saira Banu





After two days of hospitalization, legendary actor Dilip Kumar was discharged from hospital.

The 98-year-old actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital for routine check-up.

Saira Banu told indianexpress.com, “We had to admit Dilip sahab because some of his parameters were not fine, so the doctor suggested us that we should get him admitted and do some tests. After two days of being at the hospital, Dilip sahab is fine with your duas. He has been given a discharge from the hospital sometime back.”

She added, “After all the formalities we will leave for our home in a bit. Keep him in your prayers.”

The 98-year-old actor was admitted to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital on Friday afternoon, Banu said. "All the tests have been conducted by the team of doctors and sahab (Kumar) is fine. He will be discharged today. We need your prayers," Banu told PTI.

Earlier, Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui had told PTI, “He was admitted for a routine check-up. There’s no (need to) panic or (a) concerning issue. These are routine tests that are required to be done from time to time because of his age. He is doing fine.”

Dilip Kumar is best known for his films like Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Gunga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam, among others. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.

Here's wishing the legendary actor best of health!