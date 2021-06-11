Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital after successful surgery





The legendary actor Dilip Kumar was discharged from Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital. He was admitted last Sunday after the actor complained of breathlessness. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and after successful procedure on Wednesday afternoon, the 98-year-old discharged from hospital today.

“With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God’s infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar,” updated by the actor’s official Twitter account.

Dr Jalil Parkar, who was monitoring and treating the matinee idol said on Wednesday, “Dilip Kumar sahab’s health is much better now. He has been stable for the last two days. His oxygen saturation has improved, and his breathing difficulty has also subdued.”

The family also updated about his health on Wednesday, “Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).-FF (@FAISALmouthshut)”.

Here’s wishing the actor a speedy recovery and best of health!