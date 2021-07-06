Dilip Kumar dies at 98, PM Modi and celebs pay tribute





Legendary actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last this morning after prolonged illness and tributes poured in every corner. From PM Narendra Modi to Bollywood celebrities, all expressed their heartfelt condolence to the legend of Indian cinema.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence. He tweeted, “Dilip Kumar ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP,” PM Modi said in his post on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a picture of Dilip Kumar and wrote, “My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come.”

Hansal Mehta wrote, "The greatest. There will never be another Dilip Kumar (sic)."

Director Subhash Ghai tweeted, "Saddest day of my life. Dilip saheb Yusuf bhai gone. My personal loss of my most precious idol. No words. RIP SAHEB (sic)."

Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "No One like you !!! Have a great Journey from here on Master . Rest in Peace (sic)."

Ajay Devgn also shared a picture posing with Dilip Kumar and wrote, "Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji. #DilipKumar (sic)."

Actress Madhuri Dixit wrote, "I was fortunate to have spent some time with him both on & off-screen and I'll cherish those memories forever. Praying for the peace of his departed soul and my heartfelt condolence to the family."

Every now & then some individuals come along who single-handedly alter the present & write history... One such legend was Dilip saab for the world of cinema.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture of Dilip Kumar with her grandfather Raj Kapoor and simply wrote, "RIP," along with two read heart emojis.

Actor Sanjay Dutt said that late Dilip Kumar was "like a father figure in my life." He tweeted, "A huge loss for the film fraternity and for all of us, we have lost a legend today. My deepest condolences to Saira ji, may God give her strength in this tough time."

Shahid Kapoor condoled the demise of actor Dilip Kumar, and said: "We are all nothing but versions of you, Dilip Saab."

Actor Suniel Shetty also expressed his grief over the demise of Dilip Kumar. He tweeted, "Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian Cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab. Rest in Peace."

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol shared a throwback picture of Dilip Kumar and tweeted, "End of an Era."