Dilip Kumar buried with full state honours; Amitabh, son Abhishek attend funeral





With full state honours, legendary actor Dilip Kumar was laid to rest. Due to Covid-19 protocols, only close family members and friends were allowed.

The 98-year-old was cremated at the Juhu Cemetery in Mumbai's Santacruz on Wednesday evening. Actor Amitabh Bachchan along with his son Abhishek Bachchan were among others to attend Dilip Kumar's funeral. Mr Bachchan mourned Dilip Kumar’s demise on Twitter. He wrote, “An epic has drawn curtains…Never to happen again”.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai with his wife Mukta attended the funeral. Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu was photographed at the cemetery.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's family friend Faisal Farooqui tweeted this clip of the actor being draped with the tricolour:

Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning after spending a week in Hinduja Hospital. Family friend Faisal Farooqui shared this tweet: "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return." Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Saira Banu, who was constantly by the actor's side during his stay in hospital - he was admitted twice in the span of a month after complaining of breathlessness.