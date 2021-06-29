Dilip Kumar admitted to hospital again due to breathlessness





Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was rushed to the Hinduja hospital at Khar after he complained of breathlessness. He is at the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU). This is the second time in a month that Dilip Kumar was hospitalized.

A hospital source informed that his condition is stable now. The source said on Wednesday, “Dilip Kumar was brought to the hospital yesterday, he had the same complaints that he had last time. So his family probably thought it was best to bring him to the hospital, considering his age and also because he was previously admitted with the same complaint. Today the doctors will see him again and take a call on his line of treatment. He is in the ICU so that we can continuously monitor him. He is under observation and he is stable. There is nothing to worry.”

He was admitted on June 6 due to the same breathing problem and was discharged on June 11 after successful bilateral pleural effusion procedure.

“With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God’s infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar,” updated by the actor’s official Twitter account.

Pictures of Dilip Kumar being discharged from hospital also surfaced on net.

Here’s wishing the actor a speedy recovery and best of health!