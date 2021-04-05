Didn’t marry Vaibhav because we were having a baby, Dia Mirza to trolls





Dia Mirza tied the knot with boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15th and she announced her pregnancy on April 1st. She received hate comments due to her pregnancy announcement timing. However, the expected mommy did not digest the unpleasant comment silently and she hits back to trolls.

A troller wrote, That’s so good, congrats. But the problem is, she tried the break the stereotypes with woman priest, why couldn’t she announce her pregnancy before the marriage? Isn’t becoming pregnant after marriage a stereotype we follow? Why can’t women get pregnant before marriage?

She replied, “Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical.”

She also spoke about stereotypes and wrote, “Only answering this because: 1) Having a child is a beautiful gift of life 2) There must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey 3) As women we must always exercise our choice 4) Whether we choose to be single and parent a child or be in a marriage it is after all our choice 5) As a society we must un stereotype our idea of what is right or wrong, instead of training ourselves to ask what is fair or unfair.”

Dia Mirza announced her pregnancy news during her Maldives vacation with husband Viabhav Rekhi and stepdaughter Samaira. The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself gently cradling her baby bump. She captioned the picture, “Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth… One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb (sic).”