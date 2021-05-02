Did not feel right to celebrate my birthday, Anushka Sharma





Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma turned a year older on May 1st but the actress did not celebrate her birthday as the whole world is suffering due to Covid. Anushka shared a video in which she thanked her fans for the special wishes and at the same time she has sent out a message that she and Virat are coming together to do their bit in this time of Covid crisis and also asked the country to reunite.

In the video, Anushka said: "Hi guys, I hope you all are safe. I just want to say a 'Big Thank You' for all the lovely birthday wishes. It truly made my day special. But in the midst of all this pain and suffering, it just did not feel right to celebrate my birthday. But I have seen your special messages to me and now I have an important message for you. I would like to appeal to everyone, to unite and support our country in this hour of crisis.

Anushka Sharma said that she and Virat Kohli are planning something. "Virat and I are coming together to do our bit. We will share details soon so that you can also become part of this movement. Remember we are all in this together, guys please stay safe and take care of yourselves."

On her birthday, the actress’s industry friends took to social media to wish the birthday girl.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor took to their social media handle to wish Anushka. Sonam wrote, "Happy Happy birthday, you trailblazer. May every day start with a "clean slate" and be filled with only laughter, love and joy."

Jacqueline Fernandez also wished Anushka on her Instagram story with a throwback picture and along with it, she wrote "Love you @anushkasharma." Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi also wished her on her special day.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika in January this year.