Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi’s pre-wedding bash is full of fun





Dia Mirza is all set to marry businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15th and a day before their nuptial, the couple had a pre-wedding bash. Picture of their pre-wedding bash was shared on net and it showed Dia and Vaibhav having loads of fun with their friends and relatives.

Vaibhav Rekhi is a businessman and financial investor. He is a part of the Piramal Group. The coupe was dating for quite sometime and grapevine buzzed that they spent the entire lockdown together at his swanky Pali Hill residence.

After separating from Sahil Sangha, the ‘Thappad’ actress has found love again in Vaibhav Rekhi. The wedding will be a close-knit affair in the presence of close friends and relatives only.

“It’s going to be a simple, extremely private ceremony at home,” an insider said.

Vaibhav was earlier married to yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi. He has a daughter from his first marriage.

After her split with Sahil Sangha, she took to social media and wrote, "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other."