Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi welcome a baby boy in May; born prematurely





Bollywood actor Dia Mirza has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The baby was born prematurely in May via emergency C-section. The proud parents have named their bundle of joy, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

Sharing a glimpse of the their newborn, Dia Mirza wrote, “To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, ‘To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.’ These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU,” she wrote.

“A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section,” she added.

Dia said that it is a learning experience for her and Vaibhav and informed that Avyaan will be home soon. She wrote, “As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms.”

She also thanked everyone for their love and support in these tough times. “To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say - your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one. We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time. —Dia & Vaibhav,” the note concluded.

Congratulation to Dia and Viabhav. Happy parenthood!