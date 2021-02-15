Dia Mirza steps out with beau Vaibhav ahead of the wedding





Dia Mirza will get married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15th and ahead of the wedding the actress was spotted with outside Vaibhav’s Pali Hill residence. The couple had a fun-filled pre-wedding bash attended by close ones.

While the ‘Thappad’ actress looked casual in a navy blue printed t-shirt with olive green comfy pants and flats. She tied her hair up in a ponytail and was also seen wearing a face mask. Vaibhav donned a blue denim and light blue tee and wore mask.

Dia also shared us a glimpse of her mehendi ceremony.

The wedding took place on Monday afternoon at Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West. The venue was beautifully decorated with flowers.

Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They got officially divorced in 2019, after being together for 11 years. While it is also Vaibhav’s second wedding. He has a daughter from his previous wedding.