Dia Mirza set to tie the knot again on February 15





After separating from Sahil Sangha, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has found love again and set to marry her new-found love, businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. The wedding will be a close-knit affair in the presence of close friends and relatives only.

“It’s going to be a simple, extremely private ceremony at home,” an insider said.

Dia and Vaibhav have been in a living relationship for quite sometime. They stayed together during lockdown.

He is a financial investor and was earlier married to yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi. He also has a daughter from his first marriage.

After her split with Sahil Sangha, she took to social media and wrote, "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other."