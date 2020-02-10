Dia Mirza opens up on her divorce with Sahil Sangha





In August 2019, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza announced her separation from her husband Sahil Sangha and now the actress in an interview opened up how she dealt with the problem.

When Dia separated from Sahil, she released a statement in which she wrote, "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect."

Now, during an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Dia told how she cope with her separation by citing the example of her parents' divorce. She told the tabloid, "Now every time people write about me, they mention I'm separated. I want to ask them to move on. My privilege as a celebrity doesn't disallow my pain. I derived strength from my parents' separation 34 years ago. I told myself that if I could handle it at four-and-a-half, there’s no reason why, at 37, I wouldn't be able to. Men and women hesitate to take certain decisions because they're afraid, you have to find the courage to believe that this too shall pass."

The actor further shared details about her parents belonging to different religious backgrounds. Dia stated, "I was allowed to take my adoptive father’s surname. My birth certificate has a different name. My passport has both my adoptive and biological father's surnames. We are an inclusive society and don't care about religion. It's bizarre to paint everything with the same brush."

The 'Sanju' actor also said, "I lost my biological father at nine, but up until then, we celebrated Christmas and Easter too."

Dia asserts she holds no grudges and said, “I vent, then return to my serene self. I’ve been meditating since 14 years and my mornings are spent in the building garden. Even my home is full of lush greenery, with birds and bees visiting. Otherwise, the city gets to you—so many angry people around, including the media.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's ‘Thappad’ co-starring Taapsee Pannu.