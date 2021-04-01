Dia Mirza expecting first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi





Newly married Bollywood actress Dia Mirza expecting first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The actress, who is currently on vacation with husband Vaibhav and stepdaughter Samaira announced pregnancy in the most adorable way.

Dressed in red kaftan, Dia is seen cradling her bay bump. She captioned the post,"Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb”.

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 15th February. She got married to businessman, financial investor of Piramal, Viabhav Rekhi in Mumbai today. The couple got married according to Hindu rituals in the garden area of Mirza's Bandra residence.

Dia and Vaibhav were dating for quite sometime but did not divulge. During lockdown, the couple stayed together at Vaibhav’s Pali Hill residence.

This is Dia's second marriage. She was earlier married to Sahil Sangha but they got divorced in 2019. While it is also Vaibhav Rekhi’s second nuptial. He was earlier married to yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi. They have a daughter together.