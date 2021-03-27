Dia Mirza enjoys honeymoon with husband Vaibhav Rekhi in Maldives





Bollywood actress Dia Mirza enjoyed Maldives honeymoon with husband Vaibhav Rekhi . Few stunning pictures of the actress clicked by her husband Vaibhav was shared on net. There are many beach vacations images of Dia. The couple is accompanied by Vaibhav's daughter and Dia's stepdaughter Samaira. Dia shared a picture with Samaira where the two are seen posing by the beach.

Dia Mirza captioned a picture of her walking along the beach, the actor wrote, “Cast Away’ let’s play ?????? Our #JAMoment on a secluded island in the sun! What fun ???? Thank you @travelwithjourneylabel @jamanafaru_maldives for a another perfect day ????????” Her photos have been clicked by her husband Vaibhav who she thinks is ‘getting better’ at it. Along with the photos, she added, “Photos by Him ???? (Getting better)”.

Earlier, Dia Mirza also captioned few clicks, "The Indian Ocean and the incredible people at @TravelWithJourneyLabel @jamanafaru_maldives beckoned and here we are, in absolute paradise. Enjoying the most INCREDIBLE hospitality. Every moment here so far has been pure joy."

Dia shared a photo of the sunset and wrote, “Chase more sunsets.” On Friday, Dia shared another set of photos and wrote, “Every moment here so far has been pure joy ????”.

After years of courtship, the actor tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in February. While sharing her wedding photo, the ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actor had written, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us ?????????? #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe.”





