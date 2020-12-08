Dharmendra turns 85: Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Bobby, Sunny send warm wishes





Veteran actor Dharmendra turned 85 and on his special day, his children and doting wife Hema Malini wished him in the most adorable way.

Sharing a lovely picture with Papa Dharmendra, daughter Esha Deol wrote, “Holding on to this hand for eternity. Love you papa. Happy Birthday. Wish you happiness & the best of health always.”

Bobby Deol shared an old black-and-white childhood picture of him, sitting on his father’s lap and giving him a kiss on the cheek. He captioned the image, “Love you Papa... Happy Birthday.”

Actor-politician Sunny Deol shared a picture with his father and wished him in the following words, “#happy #birthday #papa. The Greatest Actor and The Greatest Human being in this World. The World loves you. Be Happy Always. That’s the only way we want to see you. Give us all your sorrows. WE LOVE YOU. PAPA.”

Hema Malini also took to her social media handle to wish Dharmendra a very. "Yesteryear and now. Your respect, blessings and love have kept us together all these years," Hema wrote in the birthday wish sharing two pictures, one throwback and other one is recent.

Dharmendra, in an interview to Hindustan Times, said that he no longer celebrates his birthday, but remembers his late mother on the day. “Earlier, I used to celebrate my birthday but later, I felt it was too artificial, kyun industry mein dikhawa zyaada hota hai. Log janamdin ko promotion ke liye use karte hain (people in the industry aren’t genuine, they use birthdays for promotions). Moreover, this year has been quite sad with the farmers suffering and the ongoing pandemic – it doesn’t make one feel happy. You can’t enjoy. Also, since losing my mum years ago, I don’t really enjoy celebrating birthdays. She would be so excited about it,” he said.

Abhishe Bachchan also wished the veteran actor on his birthday. He wrote, 'Happy Birthday'.