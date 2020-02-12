Dharmendra to launch farm-to-fork restaurant called He-Man on Valentine's Day





Veteran actor Dharmendra is going to open his second restaurant. He is all set to launch a new farm-to-fork restaurant called He-Man on Valentine’s Day (February 14). The restaurant will be open at on the Karnal Highway. Dharmendra already owns a restaurant named Garam Dharam Dhaba.

While announcing the launch of the new restaurant, Dharmendra wrote# “Dear friends, after the success of my restaurant ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’ now I’m announcing a first ever Farm to Fork restaurant called ‘He Man’, friends, I truly appreciate your love, respect and belonging towards me. love you all... your Dharam.”

The actor also sent e-invite to his fans, which reads: “Dear fans, with immense joy and gratitude, I want to announce the launch of the first ever farm to fork restaurant called He-Man. Launching this Valentine’s Day 10.30 a.m. on Karnal Highway.”

For quite sometime, the 84-year-old actor has been working very hard for his farm-to-fork restaurant and very often he keeps on sharing videos on social media of his farm, with farmers flaunting fresh vegetables like cabbages, gourd, beetroot, brinjals, ladies fingers and fruits.

Wishing Dharmendra all the best for his new endeavour.