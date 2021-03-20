Dharmendra gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine





Veteran actor Dharmendra received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. With rising case of coronavirus in Maharashtra, Dharmendra reminded people to wear masks and maintain social distancing,

Dharmendra tweeted, "Tweet karte karte.... josh aa gaya ...aur main nikal gaya....vaccination lene .... itâ€™s definitely not a show off...but to inspire you all..... Friends, please take care."

He earlier tweeted, "Mask laga kar baith..... tere tarboz koi nahin kharede ga.......lock down ko lock karna hai ..... to do gaz ki doori aur mask zarori, (wear a mask and sit, nobody is going to buy your watermelons, we have to lock the lockdown, maintain social distance and wear a mask)," Dharmendra captioned a throwback black-and-white photograph, where he can be seen sitting with sliced watermelons and a knife.

Hema Malini, Saif Ali Khan, Rakesh Roshan, his wife Pinki Roshan, Satish Shah, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Kamal Haasan also got vaccinated.