Dharmendra breaks down near Dilip Kumarâ€™s mortal remains





Veteran actor and a very dear friend of Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra broke down as he bade final goodbye to his close friend and legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Dharmendra could not hold back his tears as he touched the mortal remains of Dilip Saab.

Sharing his last picture with Dilip Kumar, the veteran actor said 'Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare.'

Taking to Twitter, Dharmendra shared a picture with Dilip Kumar's mortal remains and said,"Saira ne jab kaha. â€œDharam , dekho Sahab ne paplak jhapki hai â€œDosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare (When saira said 'look Dharam, sahab just blinked his eyes,' friends I was shocked. May lord send my loved brother to the heaven)."

He also said, "Dosto , mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par qaaboo bhi nahin paata . Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon (Friends, I don't know how to fake it but I cannot control my emotions. I say it considering you are my own)"

On Wednesday, when Dilip Kumar passed away,Dharmendra had shared another picture with the late actor and wrote in a Twitter post, "Extremely sad to lose my most affectionate brother in the industry. Jannat naseeb ho, Hamare Dalip Sahab ko (May he rest in heaven)."

Earlier veteran actress Hema Malini also took to social media and paid tribute to Dilip Kumar.

"Veteran actor, exemplary role model for all heroes,my respected co star in Kranti, Dilip Kumar ji, is no more. I recall a couple of visits to his house & the pleasant meetings I had with him & Saira ji. My heart goes out to Saira ji, his life partner of many years, for this loss," Hema Malini had tweeted.