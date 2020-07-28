Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan look impressive in ‘Atrangi Re' first still





The first still of ‘Atrangi Re’ was unveiled and it showed southern sensation Dhanush and beautiful Sara Ali Khan together. Both were dressed in simple attire. While Dhanush is donned a striped shirt, Sara wears a yellow and purple salwar kameez.

Sharing the still, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter "UPDATE... #AkshayKumar, #Dhanush and #SaraAliKhan... #AanandLRai to commence second shooting schedule of #AtrangiRe from Oct 2020 in #Madurai... Music by #ARRahman... Here’s a glimpse from the film..."

The makers of ‘Atrangi Re’ are planning to shoot from October in Madurai. The shooting came to a halt due to coronavirus lockdown. The shooting will be held in different locations like Madhuri, Delhi and Mumbai. The Delhi and Mumbai schedule will have Akshay Kumar. The Khiladi actor has a special role in the film and he will be shooting extensively for more than a month.

For the first time Aanand L Rai will be directing Akshay Kumar. Akshay said, “Atrangi Re is a special role that my heart just couldn’t say no to.”

About resuming ‘Atrangi Re’ shoot in October, Aanand said, "During this lockdown, I've taken out a lot of time to prepare for the upcoming schedules of Atrangi Re. I'm really excited to start the next schedule, which is planned to happen in Madurai, October onwards, and then with Akshay for a month in Delhi and Mumbai, with all safety precautions in place, of course."

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, ‘Atrangi Re’ will be presented by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The music of the film will be composed by AR Rahman.