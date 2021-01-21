'Dhaakad' first look: Kangana Ranaut looks violent as Agent Agni





The first look of Kangana Ranaut from her upcoming film, ‘Dhaakad’ was unveiled and in the first look, Kangana looks fierce and bloody.

Kangana plays the role of Agent Agni in the action drama. The poster shows the actress holding a sword in hand and there is bloodshed and dead bodies surrounding her.

"She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni India’s first female led action thriller, #Dhaakad releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021! @SohamRockstrEnt @DeepakMukut @RazyGhai @sohelmaklai @sohailmaklai @AsylumFilms @rampalarjun @divyadutta25 @writish @DhaakadTheMovie, " Kangana wrote in the caption.

The movie also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in the pivotal roles. In August last year, the ‘Queen’ actress had unveiled the teaser of the film. The film is helmed by Razneesh Ghai.

Praising her director Razy Ghai, Kangana said, “Cheers to our Dhaakad team and our Chief.... our director Razy Ghai he is India’s top advert film maker, it’s his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing.”

She also revealed that the makers of the film have roped in an award-winning Japanese DOP Tetsuo Nagata cinematographer for the movie. She tweeted, "For #Dhaakad we have legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata , his academy award winning work like La Vie en Rose has been an inspiration for whole world. Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make world class spy triller."

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had opened up on ‘Dhaakad’, "My film Dhakad is a spy thriller where I am playing the role of an officer. Our film Dhakad is based on child trafficking and exploitation of women." Speaking on working with Kangana is one of a kind project and shooting action sequences, Ghai said, “She is an intelligent actor who understood that there is an opportunity to attempt something completely different. We are constantly having brainstorming sessions with her, and her ideas have further elevated the film. I'm not a fan of gravity-defying action sequences, so we will show realistic action. Since the film has many action set-pieces, we are looking at stunt coordinators with different skill sets. We have already met action directors from Hong Kong and Thailand for the Gun Fu [a mix of guns and martial arts] sequence."