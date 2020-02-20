‘Devi’ poster: Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan tells unusual story





A new poster from ‘Devi’ is out and it showed nine broken women including Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashaswini Dayama from different walks of life narrating their unusual stories.

Sharing the poster of 'Devi' on Instagram, Kajol wrote, “A tale of nine women navigating through an unusual sisterhood thrust upon them by circumstance. The teaser of our powerful short film drops on 24th February 2020!”

The ‘Devi’ poster features the nine women looking fierce and fearless. It is being directed and written by Priyanka Banerjee and is produced by Ryan Stephen and Niranjan Iyengar.

Last month, the first look of Devi was shared on Instagram by Shruti. She wrote, “My first ever short film with these incredible women!! Thankyou @electricapplese for making me a part of this !! Has truly been a pleasure #Devi.”

Earlier, Kajol told Mid-Day that ‘Devi’ is especially relevant in today’s day and age, and that she was glad to be a part of the film. “I couldn’t have chosen a better subject for my first short film. My character, Jyoti, is vastly different from me, but uncannily, we share a lot of similarities. In today’s times when gender discrimination, abuse and violence is being spoken about vociferously, films like Devi are far more relevant,” she said.

Ajay Devgn showered praise on Kajol for choosing the subject. He took it to Twitter and wrote: “Women empowerment is not a statement for me. It’s a way of life. So proud that Kajol is doing Devi, a sensitive film that’s headed in the right direction.”