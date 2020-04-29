Destroyed, heartbroken: Amitabh, Shilpa, Ajay mourn Rishi Kapoor’s death





Rishi Kapoor passed away today and his departure has shattered his close ones and millions of his fans across the globe.

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty and many more took to his social media account to express condolence.

Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news on his Twitter handle as his tweet read, "He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !" May his soul rest in peace. As soon as the news broke in, media fraternity like Ronit Roy, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, Akshay Kumar, Genelia D’sSouza are in complete shock and have sent their condolence messages to his family. Akshay took to his Twitter and wrote a heartfelt note for the veteran that read, “It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family.”

While Rajinikanth wrote, “Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor.”

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu wrote, “Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor”

Ajay Devgn# One blow after another. Rishi ji’s passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated in Raju Chacha (2000) and stayed in touch through...until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima & Dabbooji

Vishal Dadlani# I feel like a huge chunk of my childhood just went away.



Grew up watching @chintskap ji in so many movies & the vast number of absolutely incredible songs that he expressed on screen were always elevated by his presence and energy.



There will never be another like him.

Pooja Hegde# Just cannot believe what I’m hearing This is heartbreaking and absolutely bizarre what’s going on! Another cinema legend gone too soon #RIPRishiKapoor Sending loads of love and light to the family in these tough times

Arbaaz Khan# Shocked and saddened by the tragic news of #RishiKapoor sir passing away. Truly a great actor and an inspiration to millions of his fans and admirers.Thank you for being so humble and patient while working with me on my debut film #Daraar. You will be missed. #RIPRishiKapoor

Riteish Deshmukh# Am devastated, heartbroken... King of charm, King of Romance, the legendary actor Rishi ji just said ‘pack-up’. Not fair Sir, you said we will do a film together.... just not fair.

Farhan Akhtar# Absolutely heartbroken. This is an irreparable loss. To the film industry. To the audiences. And to all who were blessed enough to know him personally. Love you Rishi uncle. #RIP

John Abraham# Rest In Peace Sir ... #RishiKapoor

Raveena Tandon# Seems like a part of my life , my childhood memories , my now .. all taken away so fast . Not fair chintu uncle. Not fair on all of us . We will miss you terribly

Tusshar Kapoor# This is devastating! Had literally grown up in front of him, like part of my family! Words can’t express my feelings right now, imagine what millions of his fans must be going through! A truely gifted natural genius! RIP chintu uncle...you will be missed!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra# Waking up to a news like this is gut-wrenching! A Legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile & joie de vivre... will be dearly missed, Rishi ji Your legacy will live on for generations to come.#RishiKapoor