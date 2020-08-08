Designer Anamika Khanna opens up on bride Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding outfit





Rana Daggubati and Miheeja Bajaj tied the knot today and before the wedding pictures arrive, we give you an insight details of the bride’s wedding trousseau. Miheeka’s wedding outfit has been designer by noted designer Anamika Khanna.

"Miheeka and her mother Bunty Bajaj both have a really fine and subtle taste and wanted something very elegant for the wedding," says Anamika.

"We decided to do a cream and gold lehenga with a coral head veil. The lehenga is a hand done zardosi with the finest form of chikankari and gold metalwork teamed with a woven gold dupatta," she further explains.

Anamika also revealed that the bride didn't want something 'too loud' and it took almost 10,000 man-hours to bring out one of the finest creations.

Rana and Miheeka will have a Telugu and Marwari wedding.