#DelhiViolence: Bollywood celebs condemn the riot, pray for peace





The protest in Delhi due to CAA has turned violent on 24th and 25th February. Over 27 people were killed and several injured in the riot. Bollywood celebrities like Hansal Mehta, Sona Mahapatra, Shruti Seth, Rekha Bhardwaj, Vir Das and others took to Twitter to condemn the violence and also appeals the people to maintain peace. To control the situation, government has imposed Section 144 at various places in the capital city for a month.

Here’s what the Bollywood celebs tweeted:-

Singer Sona Mohapatra wrote, “Abominable, Loathsome. Repugnant, Vile & Heartbreaking stories I hear & see, #Delhi . #India this isn’t what we ever want to be.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also tweeted, “No protester wants riots. No rioter wants protests.”

Rekha Bhardwaj also tweeted, “There is a conflict , confusion inside me coz i am continuously praying for peace, for giving wisdom n peace n kindness in hearts of miscreants, praying for divine intervention and a miracle.. at the same time reading news of only pain violence sufferings is disheartening!”

Referring to the 2002 Gujarat riots, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani wrote on Twitter, “So many of my friends were willing to ignore 2002 in favour of development. So many of my friends were willing to accept anything better than the rudderless dynastic rule. The one time I wish I never would have had to say “I told you so...” #DelhiRiots #DelhiBurning Broken heart.”

Stand up comedian and actor Vir Das wrote, “Dear Indian uncles who have spent years with silent pent up bigotry and racism in them who now casually pass that off as patriotism because it matches the govt narrative, Hating people isn’t the same thing as loving India. You’re not a patriot, you’re a goddam creep.”

Sandhya Mridul wrote, “We live in a world where people are still defending this. Some even owning it. With pride. Let’s stop worrying about going to hell. We’re here.”

Shruti Seth, who will be seen with Sandhya in Mentalhood, also wrote, “Stop burning my country!” and wrote in another tweet, “All those sitting silently in Delhi & encouraging the violence, the mob is making its way to your neighbourhood next. #DelhiRiots.”

Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan shared a video of Delhi violence and wrote, “Our country feels like the wounded boy towards the end of this video.”

Javed Akhtar#the level of violence is being increased in Delhi . All the Kapil Mishras are being unleashed . An atmosphere is being created to convince an average Delhiite that it is all because of the anti CAA protest and in a few days the Delhi Police will go for “ the final solution”

Kritika Karma# Please let’s stop calling them pro CAA. Let’s call them what they are - Anti Muslim. They don’t give a damn about CAA.. they just hate the fact that Muslims have the same rights as them.

Vishal Dadalani# Anti-CAA protestors have been protesting for 2 months. There was no violence until each time the so-called "pro-CAA" groups showed up.

Gauahar Khan# Where is this hate coming from ??? a scull cap , a bearded man , either bleeding or being branded a terrorist, but I ask , who r then these ppl with the sticks ???? No beard , No scull cap yet attackers , terrorising a non threatening man , making him bleed!

Swara Bhaskar# This is an urgent appeal! #AamAadmiParty#AamAadmiParty DO MORE than tweet !!!!

Richa Chadha# Offer condolences, offer compensation too.

Salute the brave cop who didn’t back down in the face of a gun. That red t-shirt trigger happy terrorist must be arrested ASAP.

Raveena Tandon# Overworked and one dead too. Folks . If we could be kind enough also to offer some condolences to the bereaved. They don’t have cushy lives and are stuck in a thankless job. Constantly under pressure. A few bad apples can spoil the cart.

Esha Gupta# Syria? Delhi? Just violent people doing violent acts without even half the knowledge about what they stand for, making my city, my home unsafe