Definitely Soon: Varun Dhawan on marrying girlfriend Natasha Dalal





Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan opened up about his marriage plans with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The ‘Badlapur’ actor quipped that he will tie the knot with Natasha very soon. Due to coronavirus pandemic, the plan pushed behind.

He said, "Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty.”

Natasha and Varun have known each other from school life and for the actor it was a love at first sight moment in his life. On Kareena Kapoor's radio show What Women Want, Varun spoke at length about how he fell for Natasha. “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends,” he had said.

“I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it,” he had added.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in ‘Coolie No 1’ alongside Sara Ali Khan, helmed by his father David Dhawan.