Deepti Naval suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty in Mohali





Veteran actor Deepti Naval underwent angioplasty in Himachal Pradesh after the actress suffered a heart attack on Sunday. When the actress suffered a heart attack, she was rushed to a local hospital in Manali. And later shifted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali where she underwent angioplasty.

The actress is said to be absolutely fine. The operation reportedly took place on Tuesday. The actress is believed to have spent the lockdown days in her cottage in Himachal Pradesh.

Naval dismissed the rumour that she suffered a heart attack. She said, “It was a heart symptom.” “That’s true (about the angioplasty) and I’m perfectly fine now,” Naval said.

After actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Deepti had written on social media, “Dark days these . . . So much has been happening - mind has come to a point of stillness . . . or rather numbness. Today I feel like sharing a poem I wrote back in the years when I was fighting depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts - fighting hard - and like how! Let me find the courage to share these very personal thoughts with you all today.”

Wishing her a speedy recovery!