Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone recovering well from Covid





Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone is recovering well from Covid-19 at Bengaluru hospital. He is likely to be discharged soon.

"Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive," Director of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru Vimal Kumar told PTI.

"They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash's fever didn't come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru. He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days," he added.

The 65-year-old has taken his first dose of the vaccine and he is waiting for the second dose.

When the Maharashtra government declared lockdown, Deepika along with her actor husband Ranveer Singh left for Bengaluru to spend quality time with Deepika’s family.

It is learnt that Deepika Padukone has also contracted the virus. While there has been no official confirmation about the ‘Piku’ actress battling the virus, official handle of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) tweeted about actress' Covid diagnosis on Tuesday. "#DeepikaPadukone has tested positive for Covid-19. Get well soon, Deepika!" said a tweet on @IIFA.

Confirming the news, entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted: "Actress @deepikapadukone tests positive for #Covid. Wishing her a speedy recovery."

Here’s wishing Deepika and her family a speedy recovery!