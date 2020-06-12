Deepika Singh’s mother tests positive for Covid-19, seeks help





Television actress Deepika Singh’s mother has been tested for Covid-19 and the actress has appealed for help to the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal.

In the message, the actor said that her mother’s test was conducted at Delhi’s Lady Hardinge Medical College but they did not give the medical report to her parents. She further said that her parents live in a joint family of 45 people and others also have a chance to get infected.

“My mom has been diagnosed with Covid positive. ?My mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn’t give reports. They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personnel are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help,” Deepika Singh tagged CM Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ‘Diya Aur Baaati Hum’ actress emphasised that they cannot get her mother admitted to a hospital without the report. The family lives in Delhi’s congested Paharganj area.

The actor said in the message, “My mother has never felt so weak in her life. Even my grandmother has breathing issues. There are 45 people in the house, and now everyone is at risk. My mother had not even stepped out and so we don’t even know how she got infected. We need to get everyone’s test done. Also, everyone is telling her that she should isolate herself at home. But what about the medicines and other care elements. We have no clue what to do.”

After deputy commissioner Abhishek Singh tweeted that the actor’s mother has been admitted on Saturday morning, she replied, “No not yet... she’s at home. My Grandmother is serious, she’s has breathing difficulty they admitted her in Jeevan nursing home . I want their admission in Gangaram hospital also m grandmother & father test to be done in the morning.”