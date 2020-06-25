Deepika Singh’s mother recovers from Covid-19, actress thanks CM Kejriwal





‘Diya Aur Baati’ actress Deepika Singh’s mother recovers from Covid-19 and she is back home. While sharing the good news, Deepika thanked CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and other ministers for their help and support.

"Heartiest thankyou to all of you for praying and wishing speedy recovery for my mother. She is back home and safe. Grateful to everyone who has been a big support in this process. Dil Se Shukriya @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia @rvishal2356," wrote Deepika.

The actress was facing problem to get a bed in hospital bed for her mother. Upon requesting the government, Deepika was provided help. "Thank you to Delhi Govt & health minister for the immediate response to my tweet & video. Finally my mother got admission in Sir Gangaram hospital. Hoping for her speedy recovery msisodia arvindkejriwal…” read her tweet.

In her earlier message, the actor said that her mother’s test was conducted at Delhi’s Lady Hardinge Medical College but they did not give the medical report to her parents. She further said that her parents live in a joint family of 45 people and others also have a chance to get infected.

“My mom has been diagnosed with Covid positive. ?My mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn’t give reports. They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personnel are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help,” Deepika Singh tagged CM Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ‘Diya Aur Baaati Hum’ actress also emphasised that they cannot get her mother admitted to a hospital without the report. The family lives in Delhi’s congested Paharganj area.

The actor said in the message, “My mother has never felt so weak in her life. Even my grandmother has breathing issues. There are 45 people in the house, and now everyone is at risk. My mother had not even stepped out and so we don’t even know how she got infected. We need to get everyone’s test done. Also, everyone is telling her that she should isolate herself at home. But what about the medicines and other care elements. We have no clue what to do.”