Deepika shines in blue saree at ‘Chhapaak’ premiere, kisses Ranveer





The ‘Chhapaak’ premiere was held on Thursday and it was attended by who’s who of Bollywood. Veteran actress Rekha turned up dressed in a golden saree with matching jewelry. Deepika Padukone, who played the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal looked stunning in a blue shimmering saree paired with a strapped blouse. She had a done a heavy eye-make up and side parted her hair.

She posed with her actor husband and plants a kiss on his cheeks as the couple posed for the camera. The premiere was attended by acid-attack survivors. Acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on whom the film is based posed for the camera in pink saree. Director Meghna Gulzar posed with other acid-attack survivors.

Noted lyricist Javed Akhtar, designer Manish Malhotra,actor Kunal Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Salman Khan’s sister Alvira, Bhumi Pednekar were among others to attend ‘Chhapaak’ premiere.