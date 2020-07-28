Deepika, Ranveer, Hrithik shower love on Alia Bhatt’s childhood photo





Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle to share a childhood picture from her album. The picture is too cute to handle and her close pals showers loads of love on the ‘Raazi’ actress. throwback moment, Alia is seen folding her hands close to her chest as she flaunts her million dollar smile. Her hair are curly as she looks a cutie dressed in a night suit.

Ranveer Singh wrote "Awwww" while Deepika Padukone commented, "Cutie." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a love-struck emoji and Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Too sweet."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has moves lines up for realse. She has ‘Sadak 2’ with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt for OTT release. The project has been helmed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. The actress also has ‘Brahmastra’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor slated for October reelase.

Alia also has SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawad’i and ‘Takht’ in her kitty.