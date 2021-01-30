Deepika, Ranveer dine at Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika’s restaurant





On Friday night, married couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were clicked after they entered and walked out of Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik’s restaurant. The couple enjoyed dinner at Avantika’s newly opened restaurant in Mumbai.

After walking out of the restaurant, Deepika again walked back and shared a warm hug with Avantika. Avantika and her brother Vedant walked out to see the couple off. Paparazzi shouted for photographs.

While Deepika donned an all-white black dress, Ranveer was seen in an oversized yellow jacket with a hoodie and a track bottom. On the personal front, Avantika Malik is currently living separately from her actor husband Imran Khan. Years back, she walked out of the actor’s home with their daughter Imara.

On the professional front, she is a mixologist at a Japanese restaurant'Mizu' in Worli, Mumbai which she and her brother Vedant owns.









