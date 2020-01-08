Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit sparks controversy





Deepika Padukone’s visited JNU to extend solidarity and the ‘Chhapaak’ actress’s visit sparked controversy. On Tuesday, Deepika turned up at Sabarmati T-point in JNU and silently stood with the protesting students. Speaking later to Aaj Tak, the actress said that she was “very angry” over what was happening in JNU. She said: “I am very angry at what is happening but it is worse that no action is being taken.”

“What I wanted to say I said it two years ago when Padmaavat was released. What I am seeing today, it pains me. I hope it doesn’t become the new normal. That anyone can say anything and they can get away with it. I fear and I’m sad. This is not the foundation of our country”, Deepika added.

Deepika was atacked for visiting JNU and expressing her solidarity. BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga called for a boycott of her films. He took to Twitter and wrote, "RT if you will boycott movies of Deepika Padukone for her support to #TukdeTukdeGang and Afzal Gang."

Sonakshi Sinha stood in support of the ‘Padmaavat’ actress. She wrote: “No matter which political party you support,do u support violence?Don’t visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up?We can’t sit on the fence any longer.Kudos to @deepikapadukone for showing up,& all those who spoke for speaking up.This is not the time to stay quiet.”