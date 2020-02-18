Deepika Padukone’s first look as Romi Dev from ‘83’ unveiled





The first look of Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev from ‘83’ was surfaced online. The picture surfaced on net showed Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone playing Kapil Dev and Romi Dev looked at each other. The ‘Padmaavat’ actress donned a big smile on her face. She sports a short bob hairdo, similar to Romi’s. the actress wears a black and cream outfit while Ranveer is seen in a Team India blazer.

Sharing her look, Deepika Padukone wrote, "To be able to play a small but significant part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. I've seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband's professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband's dream before her own"

Kabir Khan shares his thought, "I have always thought of Deepika as a phenomenal actress and when I was thinking of casting for Romi Dev's role, I could only think of Her. Romi has disarmingly charming and positive energy and Deepika has captured that with perfection. Her easy chemistry with Ranveer will also greatly help in portraying the relationship that Kapil Dev and Romi share. I'm delighted that Deepika has been such an integral part of our journey for 83."

Speaking about her role in ‘83’, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor said, “I am so glad that Kabir (director Kabir Khan) came to me with it. This happened a couple of months ago, when he was still casting the boys for the film. It’s just that I was busy with Chhapaak (her production debut, which wrapped up recently) and we were waiting for the right moment to make the announcement.”

The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Saaqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, actor Jiiva and Chirag Patil.

‘83’, directed by Kabir Khan, revolves around India's historic victory at 1983 Cricket World Cup and is slated to hit theatres on April 10, 2020.