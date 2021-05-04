Deepika Padukoneâ€™s father, mother, sister test Covid positive





Bollywood actor Deepika Padukoneâ€™s father and ace badminton player Prakash Padukone has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus and he was undergoing treatment at Bengaluru hospital. The actressâ€™s mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone also tested positive for the virus.

Prakash Padukone is recovering well and he is likely to get discharged soon.

"Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive," Director of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru Vimal Kumar told PTI.

"They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash's fever didn't come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru. He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days," he added.

The 65-year-old has taken his first dose of the vaccine and he is waiting for the second dose.

When the Maharashtra government declared lockdown, Deepika along with her actor husband Ranveer Singh left for Bengaluru to spend quality time with Deepikaâ€™s family.