Deepika Padukone’s father beats Covid, discharged from hospital





Deepika Padukone’s father and former badminton champion Prakash Padukone successfully defeated Covid-19 and has been discharged from hospital.

He is on the road to recovery. He was admitted on May 1st after developing fever. Prakash Padukone was discharged on Saturday and recovering well at home.

Padukone's friend and the director of his academy U Vimal Kumar told a leading daily, 'He was out on Saturday. He is at home and doing well. His family is all well too."

"Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive," Director of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru Vimal Kumar earlier told PTI.

"They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash's fever didn't come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru. He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days," he added then.

Deepika Padukone also contracted the virus. While was no official confirmation about the ‘Piku’ actress battling the virus, official handle of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) tweeted about actress' Covid diagnosis way back. "#DeepikaPadukone has tested positive for Covid-19. Get well soon, Deepika!" said a tweet on @IIFA.

Confirming the news, entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted: "Actress @deepikapadukone tests positive for #Covid. Wishing her a speedy recovery."