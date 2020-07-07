Deepika Padukone wishes hubby Ranveer Singh with a touching pic





Ranveer Singh turned 35 and on his special days, he is flooded with birthday wishes. The actor’s darling wife Deepika Padukone wished Ranveer in the most cutest way by sharing a touching picture.

Sharing a monochrome picture of them laughing while raising a toast at a party, she wrote, “The light of my life.The centre of my universe.I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance.As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person! I Love You!#happybirthday.” The picture showed Deepika in a white embellished off-shoulder gown while Ranveer in a suit.

The post garnered over 2 million ‘likes’. Bollywood celebs and close buddies like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor too liked the post and wished the birthday boy.

Ranveer’s sister-in-law Anisha Padukone very sweetly wished the ‘Padmaavat’ actor on Instagram in Hindi: “Janm dinn ki hardik subhkaamnayen (greetings on your birthday).”