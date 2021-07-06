Deepika Padukone wishes birthday boy Ranveer Singh with a funny video





Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh turned a year older today and on his special day, the actor’s actress wife Deepika Padukone wished her hubby in the most hilarious way.

The ‘Piku’ actress shared a hilarious videoof the duo grooving to the popular track of Yashraj Mukhate’s rap ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ which featured Shehnaaz Gill.

Deepika wrote, “But since it’s your Birthday, Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta.. Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite [email protected]”.

Yashraj quickly dropped a comment on Deepika’s video. He wrote, “BAAAAAAAAAP!!!!! DIN BAN GYA!!!!!!!!”

Meanwhile, Deepika, who was busy shooting for ‘Pathan’, has taken a day off today to celebrate Ranveer’s birthday. As per Bombay Times, “Deepika commenced the shoot for the film on July 1 and had requested the production house to give her an off on July 6 — well in advance.”

Moreover, celebrities send wishes to the actor.

On his birthday, filmmaker Karan Johar announced a new film, a love story with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Announcing his new directional venture, Kjo, wrote, “special announcement on my special day! Presenting - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar, & written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. Coming to charm you in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK”,

The film also stars legendary actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.