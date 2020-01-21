Deepika Padukone wins Crystal Award at Davos, talks about depression





While accepting the Crystal Award at Davos, Deepika Padukone talked in length about her fight against depression. The ‘Chhapaak actress said that people must treat depression and anxiety like any other illness. Deepika added that her own experience has encouraged her to work for this cause.

"My love and hate relationship with this has taught me a lot and I want to tell everyone suffering from this that you are not alone," she said while recalling her own struggle with depression and mental illness.

"One trillion dollars is the estimated impact of depression and mental illness on the world economy," she said while receiving the annual Crystal Award here on the first evening of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2020.

"In the time it has taken me to accept this award, the world has lost one more person to suicide," she said.

"Depression is a common yet serious illness. It is important to understand that anxiety and depression is like any other illness and treatable. It was experience with this illness that encouraged me to set up Live Love Laugh," she said while talking about the foundation she has set up for this cause.

The diva sizzled in blue dress costing around 2.2 lakh. Her make-up was perfect and she styled her hair in a different way.

While accepting the award, she quotes the famous lines from civil rights activist Martin Luther King. "For in the words of Martin Luther King, everything that is done in this world is done with hope," Ms Padukone said.