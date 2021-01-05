Deepika Padukone turns 35: Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Madhuri Dixit send wishes





Epitome of beauty and talented actress Deepika Padukone turned 35 today and the actress’s close ones wished the birthday girl on social media.

Alia Bhatt leads Bollywood stars in wishing the ‘Padmavaat’ actress on 35th birthday.

The ‘Raazi’ actress took to her Instagram handle to wish the gorgeous actress. Sharing a picture with Deepika, she wrote, "Happy Birthday DP! You are and will always be an inspiration of beauty & strength inside out! & here’s to many many more random adventures together... Love you!!!"

Prabhas also shared a picture of Deepika on Instagram to wish her. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Gorgeous Superstar @deepikapadukone."

Madhuri Dixit also tweeted, "Happiest birthday greetings @deepikapadukone ,, May your year ahead be as amazing as you are. Keep shining".

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories and posted a stunning picture of the birthday girl. "Happy happy happiest birthday to u @deepikapadukone Wishing u all the peace, love, and joy life has to offer”.

"Happy Birthday Deepika. Have a splendid one," Anushka Sharma posted. Actor turned filmmaker Renuka Sahane wished Deepika Padukone to wish the actress on her 35th birthday. "Wish you a very happy birthday and a year full of abundant love, joy and success @deepikapadukone”.

Deepika Padukone rang in New Year with her actor husband Ranveer Singh in Ranthambore. The couple was joined by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat along with their respective families.

On New Year, Deepika Padukone released a video saying, "you all will agree with me that 2020 was a year full of uncertainty for everybody. But for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present. And as for 2021, all I can wish for myself and for everyone around me is good health and peace of mind."