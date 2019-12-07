Deepika Padukone to romance Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s film





Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi to star in Shakun Batra’s upcoming flick to be based on modern day relationship. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the film is based on a modern day couple. The movie will have two couples and the name of the second couple is yet to be disclosed.

The untitled film is expected to go on floors in March 2020. Deepika and Siddhant will take up character development workshops before the shoot starts.

Talking about the film's cast, a source close to the project informed, "Shakun wanted to cast a fresh face alongside Deepika and he felt Siddhant fit the bill. Apart from Deepika and Siddhant, the film will feature two more prominent actors".

"Siddhant's performance in Gully Boy won over the audience and was instrumental in getting him Shakun Batra's film," said the source.

Shakun Batra earlier directed ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’ in 2012 and ‘Kapoor and Sons’ in 2016.



