Deepika Padukone to romance Prabhas in #Prabhas21
According to the latest grapevine, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has given her nod to play the female lead opposite ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's upcoming Pan-India sci-fi film, tentatively titled, #Prabhas21.
The film is said to be set in the backdrop of a fictional third world war. Prabhas 21 is expected to go on floors in April next year. If the ‘Padmaavat’ actress agreed to be part of the project then this would be her first movie with the southern star, Prabhas.Meanwhile, the fans of Deepika Padukone are highly waiting for the big announcement after the makers of Prabhas 21 announced that they will make a big announcement about the film today at 11 AM. The production house tweeted, "We’re extremely thrilled with the response guys! We love you..Surprise unveils at 11 AM tomorrow."
Deepika and Prabhas will definitely ablaze the silver screen.