Deepika Padukone to romance Prabhas in #Prabhas21





According to the latest grapevine, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has given her nod to play the female lead opposite ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's upcoming Pan-India sci-fi film, tentatively titled, #Prabhas21.

The film is said to be set in the backdrop of a fictional third world war. Prabhas 21 is expected to go on floors in April next year. If the ‘Padmaavat’ actress agreed to be part of the project then this would be her first movie with the southern star, Prabhas.